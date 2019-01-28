Suzuki launches brand new edition of V-Strom 650XT at Rs 7.46 lakh

The refreshed Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS now comes in new graphic along with additional features of hazard lights and side reflectors.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on January 28 launched 2019 edition of its premium motorcycle model V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 ABS is powered by a four stroke 645 cc engine targeting customers seeking a middle-weight adventure bike, it said.
Commenting on the new edition, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT comes in with added features and "will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle".
"We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT last year, we wish to continue the momentum," he added. The new bike is equipped with the fuel-injection technology, offering an improved performance.Besides, the lightweight anti-lock brake system (ABS) offers a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions, the company said.