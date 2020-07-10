Suzuki India hikes prices on all BS-VI motorcycles

Suzuki India has upped prices on the entire BS-VI range of motorcycles by around Rs 2,000.

The company has been gradually increasing prices of all of its BS-VI bikes. For example, the BS-VI Access 125, which launched in January, has already seen two price hikes while the Suzuki Gixxer and the Gixxer SF, which were launched just in March, has already seen a hike.

Gixxer 155 is already the most expensive bike at Rs 1,31,941 in the segment with the Rs 2,041 price hike. The Gixxer SF is now priced at Rs 1,23,940.

Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 has seen price hikes of Rs 2,041 and Rs 2,140. Both bikes now retail for Rs 1,65,441 and Rs 1,76,140, respectively. The company’s cruiser competitor, the Intruder, has seen a Rs 2,141 hike. It now retails for Rs 1,22,141.