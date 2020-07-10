App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki India hikes prices on all BS-VI motorcycles

Suzuki has been gradually increasing prices of all its BS-VI bikes. For example, the BS-VI Access 125, which launched in January, has already seen two price hikes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki India has upped prices on the entire BS-VI range of motorcycles by around Rs 2,000.

The company has been gradually increasing prices of all of its BS-VI bikes. For example, the BS-VI Access 125, which launched in January, has already seen two price hikes while the Suzuki Gixxer and the Gixxer SF, which were launched just in March, has already seen a hike.

Gixxer 155 is already the most expensive bike at Rs 1,31,941 in the segment with the Rs 2,041  price hike. The Gixxer SF is now priced at Rs 1,23,940.

Close

Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 has seen price hikes of Rs 2,041 and Rs 2,140. Both bikes now retail for Rs 1,65,441 and Rs 1,76,140, respectively. The company’s cruiser competitor, the Intruder, has seen a Rs 2,141 hike. It now retails for Rs 1,22,141.

Clipboard01
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.