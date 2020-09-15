172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|suzuki-gsx-r1000r-anniversary-edition-launched-to-celebrate-100-years-of-suzuki-5833351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Suzuki GSX-R1000R anniversary edition launched to celebrate 100 years of Suzuki

The bike gets a decal makeover in the form of its signature blue and silver shade, but only 100 units will be available.

Moneycontrol News

This year, Japanese brand Suzuki is celebrating its 100th anniversary and to commemorate the occasion, the Suzuki has rolled out the anniversary edition of its supersport bike, the GSX-R1000R.

The Suzuki anniversary edition takes its inspiration from the 60s grand prix motorcycles. It also gets the Ecstar treatment.

Close

Of course, the mechanicals remain the same. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets the same 999cc inline-four engine that makes 200 PS of power. Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox while suspension is handled by adjustable Showas paired with an adjustable swingarm in the rear.

It also gets a boat-load of electronics and riding aids including an auto-blip quickshifter, traction control, cornering ABS, launch control, and a lot more. The bikes gets a kerb weight of just 203 kg.

As we mentioned before, only a 100 units of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R anniversary edition will be available. Pricing, with import duty and taxes is expected to be equivalent to Rs 16 lakh.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Auto #Suzuki #Suzuki GSX-R1000R #Technology

