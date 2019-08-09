Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 receives MotoGP treatment

A month after Suzuki launched its latest-gen Gixxer SF in a MotoGP colour scheme, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturing company added the Gixxer SF 250 to the list. The motorcycle is now available in the company’s official racing colours, along with its racing livery.

The Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition can be purchased with a premium of Rs 801 over the standard Gixxer SF 250. It gets a pair of ‘250’ decals, as well as the Ecstar logo. It also gets a traditional blue coloured belly pan to match the motorcycle’s aesthetics. The tires also sport neon accents. Apart from that, there are no significant changes in the motorcycle.

Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Following the success of GIXXER SF 250, we are thrilled to launch the MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF 250 that asserts Suzuki’s racing DNA. The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki’s spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high-performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. We are sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of the GIXXER brand.”

Suzuki has equipped the Gixxer SF 250 with a 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine which makes 26.5PS of maximum power and 22.6Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The motorcycle also gets a fully digital speedometer, LED headlamps & tail lamps, sporty dual muffler, premium brushed finish alloy wheels and a rear tire hugger. It also gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

