Super Car Club Garage and Café opened in Thane

To attend to the people with cars that require a little more than the rest, the Super Car Club has opened a garage and café in Thane, Mumbai.

The garage is located on Raymond campus and provides services like restoration, maintenance and repairs for any number of high-end sportscars, luxury cars and even classics and vintage models.

A first of its kind establishment in the country, the Super Car Club Garage has an attached Café which is open to the public. It can also be used to host launch events and product showcases.

The garage is equipped by a full set of highly trained professionals who are good at a variety of odd jobs from small repairs to complete restorations. The Super Car Club also claims to have the country’s biggest paint booth with over 2.5 million shades to choose from.

The Super Car Club is the brainchild of Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited and Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor and Publisher of Auto car India, and has been organising events across the country since 2009.