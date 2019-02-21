Steering Tata Motors to dominance: Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran has his task cut out

Until the start of 2017, each of the 43,200 employees at JLR would have felt a higher degree of job security given the scorching pace of growth delivered by the two British brands in previous years.

But in 2018, three percent of that workforce have lost their jobs and soon a further 4,500 are due to get booted, leaving 13 percent of the employee force jobless in little over a year. These losses are part of the recovery efforts pushed by Chandrasekaran Natarajan, who completes two years at the helm of Tata Sons and Tata Motors.

But the Tata Motors that Chandrasekaran inherited looks a lot different than it is today. Back in 2016-17, crown jewels Jaguar and Land Rover, which produce more than 80 percent of Tata Motors’ revenues, recorded 3 percent growth in profits to 1.2 billion Pounds and 16 percent rise in worldwide volumes to 6.04 lakh units.

When JLR was firing on all cylinders it was Tata Motors stand-alone business that became the trouble child. In that same year Tata Motors’ India business recorded a loss of Rs 829 crore. Partial reason for the loss was the ill-planned transition to Bharat Stage IV which saw pile up of huge unsold stocks of old and obsolete Bharat Stage III trucks that Tata Motors was stuck with.

Poor demand in the face of strong competition from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and inordinate delays in introducing new products were also the reason behind a bleeding domestic car business.

Directions from the top

Chandrasekaran called for urgent repairs. He asked the company’s managing director Guenter Butschek for daily briefing on the day-to-day affairs. He chaired monthly meetings and suggested ways to overcome challenges. Overhead costs were curtailed even as a HR process was initiated to cut down workforce cost at Tata Motors.

"When it comes directly from the top it helps in reinforcing confidence in the employees. Tata Motors has gone through a transformation seen never before in the last two years," said a top level executive of Tata Motors.

The same year Tata Motors went on a cost cutting overdrive under the 'Fit for Future' programme. Under this, the company axed a series of costly, contentious projects including building of a supercar called Racemo as well as aborting the project for upgradation of Nano.

JLR storm

But at last year's annual general meeting (AGM), shareholders reprimanded Tata Motors senior management again. This time for failing to pay dividend for the second consecutive year. The root cause however was not the stand-alone business but the two crown jewels – Jaguar and Land Rover – which according to Chandrasekaran were facing 'the perfect storm'.

Two financial quarters have passed since that AGM and profits remain elusive. In the recently concluded December quarter, Tata Motors posted the biggest loss by an India company in any quarter of nearly Rs 27,000 crore. A non-cash charge of asset impairment was given to be the reason behind the colossal loss however real issues are equally big if not bigger.

JLR's biggest market - China - is now reduced to a distant third with volumes share of just 15 percent compared to 25 percent three years ago. Among all the luxury brands like Mercedes, BMW, Audi it is JLR that is the most dearly hit in that country. For instance China’s luxury car market was down 15 percent year-on-year in Q3 but JLR’s sales was down 47 percent.

Following poor retail off-takes, JLR was forced to shut production to avoid piling up of unnecessary inventory with dealers worldwide during Q3. In October, a two week shutdown was observed followed by a three-day work week until the two brands welcomed Christmas.

Cutting costs

Chandrasekaran has got down to cracking the whip at JLR too. Tata Motors plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion Pound over the next 18 months and hopes to achieve pre-tax margin of 3-6 percent. In addition to cutting flab and making the workforce leaner through redundancies, JLR has aborted new vehicle projects that does not promise expected returns.

Thus there is no space for exotic versions of some of its top-selling models. The Land Rover Discovery SVX and Range Rover SV Coupe have been culled. This is even after the company promised a commercial launch of them both and even accepting bookings for one of them. JLR has officially not provided any reasons for the withdrawal.

Chandrasekaran has also vehemently rejected proposals of selling off Jaguar, which is considered not to be in the same league as the bigger and profitable Land Rover.

While the Chairman is taking corrective measures within the walls of JLR, there are other bigger and more challenging issues that threaten to undermine his efforts. Brexit has become the single biggest challenge for JLR followed by a trade war in the US, both of which are beyond JLR's control.

But all is not lost for the 55- year-old non-Parsi Chairman. Tata Motors stand-alone recorded profits for the nine months ended December as against a loss in the same period last year. By December 2018, market share in commercial vehicles was the best since FY17 and best in passenger vehicles since FY14.

Chandrasekaran had promised to tighten the screws and stick to launch date targets, something Tata Motors had become disreputable for. Since January 2018 Tata Motors has launched 13 products across PV and CV categories including new models, new variants and limited edition units. After launching the Harrier work is on in full swing to launch the premium hatchback codename 45X in a few months.

"The Chairman is seen at Geneva (Motor Show) and at the Indian Auto Expo. He comes for test drives of production-ready models as well as those which are just prototypes. He does not shy away from giving his views. This lifts the spirits of everyone because he is not just the chairman of Tata Motors but the Tata group as well," said another top executive of Tata Motors declining to be named.

So even as the domestic business has picked up, it will be long before the same could be said about JLR. And for Chandrasekaran, that will be a pain point he wants to remove.