Standard fit: 5 'luxury' features that are now must-haves in cars

Car tracking apps | If someone would have said that you could get the live location of your car at your fingertips, and could keep a track of its trips, people would have probably considered him insane. But in the modern era, the James Bond like technology has become available to the common man, with a majority of manufacturers coming up with their own versions of car tracking and activity monitoring systems. This has increased the safety and accessibility of the user for his car. (Image source: Pixabay)