Standard fit: 5 'luxury' features that are now must-haves in cars

Here's a list of today's standard features that were once available only in luxury cars Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 How times change! An air-conditioner in a car once considered a luxury, is now available as standard in most cars, much like the music system. Many other features of modern cars that we take for granted today were once considered luxuries. Here’s our list of the luxuries of yesteryear that are considered standard in cars today. 2/6 Air conditioner | Starting with the basic, the air conditioner has become so common that people hardly consider it an option anymore. Apart from really cheap cars or commercial vehicles, there is hardly a model out there that does not come with an air conditioner. (Image source: Reuters) 3/6 Automatic climate control | Staying on the lines of cabin temperature, automatic climate control has now become a common feature in most cars. However, it first made its appearance in the Indian market as an exclusive luxury but was quickly adapted by most of the car manufacturers. (Image source: Reuters) 4/6 Power windows | Most millennials today might not be aware of the struggle of getting a car window to open or close in the good old days. It involved grabbing an awkward knob and twisting it counterclockwise to roll down the window. Now, a click of a button is all it takes to get all four windows up or down. Talk about convenience! (Image source: Reuters) 5/6 Digital infotainment system | Another piece of technology, the touch screen infotainment system has replaced the ubiquitous music decks. Gone are the Kenwood and Pioneer music systems, whose panel you had to religiously remove and store in plastic cases, lest they be stolen. Now a days, all the features of the deck, and more, have been integrated in a single infotainment system, which shows you all the necessary data at a glance. And obviously it is touchscreen and can even be operated from the steering wheel. (Image source: Reuters) 6/6 Car tracking apps | If someone would have said that you could get the live location of your car at your fingertips, and could keep a track of its trips, people would have probably considered him insane. But in the modern era, the James Bond like technology has become available to the common man, with a majority of manufacturers coming up with their own versions of car tracking and activity monitoring systems. This has increased the safety and accessibility of the user for his car. (Image source: Pixabay) First Published on Jan 5, 2019 09:52 am