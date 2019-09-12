Ssangyong reveals 2020 Rexton Facelift

The Rexton facelift has just been revealed by Ssangyong ahead of its launch in 2020. The SUV has undergone minor aesthetic changes but remains largely unchanged.

Among the changes seen in the SUV is the front grille, which has increased in size and has a honeycomb mesh design. It also gets restyled alloys, as well as repositioned badges in the back. Apart from that, the car remains aesthetically identical to its predecessor.

Since the last generation Rexton was offered with a premium interior design, Ssangyong has kept its interiors majorly the same. However, it gets a new gear lever with the Ssangyong badge and new, grey-white colour upholstery.

Ssangyong has equipped the Rexton’s cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, cruise control, coloured multi-info display and ventilated seats, among others.

Safety features include a blind spot monitoring system and an automatic emergency braking system. The car also gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, hill descent control, and hill start assist.

Mechanically the car remains unchanged and carries forward its 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 187PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all the wheels.