Spy shots of Tata Gravitas leaked soon after its christening

Recently Tata unveiled the name of its upcoming SUV, calling it the Gravitas. The bigger version of the seven-seater is set to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, which will be followed by a launch in February.

The Indian automobile manufacturer had introduced the SUV as Tata Buzzard at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Though it hasn’t been fully revealed to the global market, it was recently spotted under testing on the outskirts of Pune.

A report in Zigwheels suggests that the car was being tested for emissions, as it was spotted with a Real Driving Emission (RDE) analyser. This device is used to monitor the car’s emission levels while driving in the city, which hints that the carmaker will make the Gravitas BSVI-compliant.

Tata is also expected to equip the Gravitas with cabin elements borrowed from the Harrier. It should get an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, climate control and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured multi-info display.

The Gravitas will be built on the company’s OmegaArc platform, which has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 monocoque chassis. It is expected to be longer than the Harrier, with a different tailgate design. It should also retain the aesthetic design of the Harrier in the front, while the side profile could get some minor revisions.

Tata will equip the Gravitas with a 2-litre, Kryotec diesel engine which also does duty in the Harrier and has been sourced from Fiat. It is expected to make 170PS of maximum power and should be mated to a 6-speed manual as standard. The company could also offer a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option on select variants.