Spy pics of the BS-VI compliant Ford EcoSport test mule surfaces

With the deadline for Bharat Stage-IV vehicles getting closer, manufacturers have either launched their BS-VI compliant products or are in the process of testing them out. Among those products is the Ford EcoSport, of which spied images have made it to the internet.

Auto publication, Rushlane, put up pictures of an EcoSport with emission testing equipment on the exhaust pipe. If this wasn't clear enough, the rear windscreen also had an 'on test by ARAI' and BS-VI sticker on it.

Now, the Ford EcoSport just got a variant upgrade in June, and it doesn't seem like there are going to be any generational upgrades this time either. The current Ford is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel generating 100 PS and 205 Nm and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 123 PS and 150 Nm. Now, both engines are expected to be upgraded to the new BS-VI norms.

There is a one-litre turbo petrol also on offer for the S Trim. This, however, is unlikely to be upgraded considering the lower sales numbers. There are rumours circling on the internet that this engine will be replaced by the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the same as the one doing duty on the XUV300. That means a lower power output at 110 PS as compared to 125 PS, but a higher torque figure at 200 Nm as compared to 170 Nm.

The new engine will be thanks to a collaboration between M&M and Ford, which was entered into back in 2017. According to Rushlane, there are also reports that the two companies will be announcing a new JV, wherein M&M will take control of Ford's India operations with 51 percent stake.

In terms of rivals, the Ford EcoSport directly competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue. Both these cars offer high-end features, most of which the current EcoSport does not sport. However, there is a slight chance that Ford will make some changes to the interiors to keep the car relevant in these conditions.

Currently, Ford is also offering discounts on the EcoSport including a Rs 30,000 cash discount, a Rs 5,000 women's special discount and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount to clear out stock. The base version of Ford EcoSport costs Rs 7.81 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 11.35 lakh for the diesel S trim.