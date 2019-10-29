Spy pics of Tata Buzzard emerge; SUV may see India launch soon

It is now public knowledge that Tata Motors wanted to give us a bigger variant of the Harrier and it seeks to achieve it with the Buzzard, which the company showcased at the Geneva Motor Show.

Tata had earlier said that the name Buzzard will be used in international markets and the Indian name is yet to be locked in. The one showcased was a near-production version of the car.

Auto publication Rushlane has now managed to get some spy pics of the car.

In terms of design, the front is identical to the Harrier, but the overall height of the car have increased. The rear protrudes more than the standard Harrier and there is also a new rear spoiler and the tail lights have been tweaked to differentiate it even more. The test mule was wearing a set of 18-inch alloys, identical to the one showcased at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mechanically, the same FCA sourced 2-litre diesel engine will be doing duty on Buzzard as well, but power will be bumped up to 170 PS. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual as standard, but a Hyundai sourced 6-speed torque converter should also make it to the lineup.

On the inside, perhaps the floating infotainment display is the most noticeable. The steering wheel gets audio controls with rectangular AC vents on the sides. We'll have to wait for more spy pictures to get a clearer image of what the SUV will offer us, but it is expected that the rear passengers will get their own dedicated AC vents and USB ports for charging.