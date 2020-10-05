172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|spy-images-of-the-nex-gen-mahindra-xuv500-surface-reveals-production-spec-headlamps-and-tail-lights-5924641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spy images of the nex-gen Mahindra XUV500 surface; reveals production-spec headlamps and tail lights

Of course, the new SUV was heavily camouflaged, but there are some obvious features that we can speak about.

Moneycontrol News

As Mahindra is getting closer and closer to the launch of the second-generation XUV500, pictures of the test-mule has inevitably sprung up on the internet.

Automotive forum, Team BHP managed to get pictures of the rear-end of the new XUV500 along while Rushlane managed the front-end. Of course, the new SUV was heavily camouflaged, but there are some obvious features that we can speak about.

The front sees a redesigned grille with vertical slats flanked by fresh sweptback headlamps that may be LED units. Off to the side, while most of the lines seem to be retained from the current-gen XUV500, the door handles seem to be flush-mounted and a new set alloys. Towards the rear, a new set of headlamps seem to take shape possibly in the form of an L.

Powering the new XUV500, will possibly be the newly developed mStallion petrol as well as mHawk diesel engine. The 2-litre petrol is a turbo-charged motor capable of 187 PS and 380 Nm. We can expect all-wheel-drive to also be offered as an option.

As for the insides, other spy images suggest that a complete overhaul of the interiors is on the cards making it look more simplistic overall with an all-black treatment and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The new SUV has been in development for about two years now with test mules being spotted for the past year. The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 was expected to debut in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic probably delayed those plans. The new expectation is early 2021.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra XUV500 #Technology

