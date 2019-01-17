App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sportier Kia SP SUV in the works for 2020; will sport beefier 140 PS engine

What you should know about Kia's new turbo-petrol engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kia SP Concept
Kia SP Concept
Whatsapp

Korean manufacturer KIA announced that it would be launching its SP concept based SUV in India in August this year. While we wait for the luxurious SUV, KIA has already taken the next step in improving this car.

With a possibility of launch by 2020, KIA is working on a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine for the SUV. This beefy 140 PS engine will be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, with paddleshifters. This sportier version of the SP Concept will also differentiate itself from the standard model with a new body kit and a sporty trim for the interiors.

As of now, the standard production model is expected to have 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel options. The transmission for these two can be chosen between a manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox. Paddleshifters could be standard in the higher trims of automatic models. Surprisingly though, the engines could be compliant with BS-IV norms rather than BS-VI seeing as the launch is so close to the 2020 BS-IV deadline.

Kia, functions as the premium arm of Hyundai and has confirmed a Rs 10-16 lakh price band for the SUV in India.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Auto #Kia SP concept SUV #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.