Sportier Kia SP SUV in the works for 2020; will sport beefier 140 PS engine

Korean manufacturer KIA announced that it would be launching its SP concept based SUV in India in August this year. While we wait for the luxurious SUV, KIA has already taken the next step in improving this car.

With a possibility of launch by 2020, KIA is working on a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine for the SUV. This beefy 140 PS engine will be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, with paddleshifters. This sportier version of the SP Concept will also differentiate itself from the standard model with a new body kit and a sporty trim for the interiors.

As of now, the standard production model is expected to have 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel options. The transmission for these two can be chosen between a manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox. Paddleshifters could be standard in the higher trims of automatic models. Surprisingly though, the engines could be compliant with BS-IV norms rather than BS-VI seeing as the launch is so close to the 2020 BS-IV deadline.

Kia, functions as the premium arm of Hyundai and has confirmed a Rs 10-16 lakh price band for the SUV in India.