Sportier Hyundai i20 N captured lapping the Nurburgring; more details come to light

Earlier in March, Hyundai teased the sporty N line i20. The new car is expected to be debuted later in 2020 and, in that spirit, the internet has given us spy shots of the car.

The new car was teased just for a couple of seconds in a video that featured the standard Hyundai i20. This did give us a very basic idea of what the car will look like, but the images captured by Motor1.com at Nurburgring give us a little more to speculate on.

The test mule was obviously very heavily camouflaged, but there are some things that could be seen even through the thick layers of cloth and body cladding. For example, the rear end seems to be sporting a roof-mounted spoiler. The exhaust port is visible, showing off a dual muffler tip setup. The alloy rims, unlike in the teaser, seem to be a slightly bigger size sporting five Y-shaped spokes with a red brake caliper gleaming through the gaps.

In terms of engine capacity, there are no official numbers, but there is an expectation that the car will sport a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of churning out about 200 horses and producing 195 Nm of torque.

There is no official word out yet about whether the Hyundai i20 N will make it to the Indian market but the company has been planning on bringing the N Line performance cars here. If that is the case, the i20 N will only come after the i30 Fastback N that debuted at the 2020 Auto Show in Delhi.