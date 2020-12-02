Specs comparison: Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Nissan Magnite is the cheapest compact SUV at Rs 4.99 lakh and this fairly justifies the kind of tech it delivers. Most of what you would get on the other SUVs on the list are also available on the Magnite in the higher trim levels.

The Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is an introductory price till December 31, 2020. The top-end version is priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. The starting price is a full Rs 1.72 lakh less than the nearest rival Kia Sonet which is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh. (Image: Nissan)

The pricing of the Nissan Magnite compact SUV announced on December 2 is aggressive in every sense of the word. While it still rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet among others, the starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh easily places it in the price bracket of smaller hatchbacks like the WagonR, Tiago and Swift.

But, how does the Nissan Magnite fare against its top competition within the compact SUV segment? Let's take a look at a comparison with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet, as these have managed to consistently outperform in the market.

In terms of dimensions, the Nissan Magnite is the smallest car among the lot. It is marginally smaller in length at 3,994mm compared with the Venue, Sonet and Vitara Brezza that measure the same at 3,995mm. The difference in width and height, however, is significant. The Nissan Magnite measures 1,758mm and 1,572mm, respectively compared to the Venue at 1,770mm (width) and 1,604mm (height). The Kia Sonet and Brezza both measure 1,790 mm (width) and 1,647mm and 1,640mm in height, respectively.

Ground clearance for Nissan Magnite is a decent 205mm, the same as the Sonet and better than the 190mm and 198 mmn for the Venue and Brezza, respectively.

As for the engines, Nissan has dropped diesel and offer only two petrol options. The 1-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 72 Ps of power and is mated only to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 1-litre turbo produces 100 PS and is available in both manual and automatic variants. These numbers, while still the lowest when it comes to the competition, seem to be a fairly lively unit.

As for the rivals, Vitara Brezza is the compact SUV to only feature a petrol engine while the Venue and Sonet get a range of options from diesel to petrol to turbo-petrol along with transmission options that include manual, DCT and iMT.

As for the interiors, the Nissan Magnite has some fairly decent tech. An 8-inch touchscreen rules the centre of the dash while a full-colour digital instrument cluster hands you all your driving telemetry. The Magnite also gets a roost of connected car features, something which is starting to become available on more and more cars as the digital age advances. The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, too, have their own connected car tech called UVO Connect and Blue Link. The Brezza, on the other hand, doesn’t yet get the technology, but like the rest of the cars here gets Android Auto and Car Play.

Nissan Magnite also does have its segment-first features like the Around-View monitor. This allows the driver to see simultaneous video feeds of both the front as well as the rear along with a bird’s eye view when commuting in tight spaces. To add to it, the Magnite also gets an optional Tech Pack which adds wireless charging, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, a JBL sound system and an air purifier. The Kia Sonet though offers most of these features as standard.

And finally, the pricing. As we said before, the Magnite is the cheapest compact SUV here at Rs 4.99 lakh and this fairly justifies the kind of tech it delivers. Most of what you would get on the other SUVs on the list is also available on the Magnite in the higher trim levels.

As for the other SUVS, the Kia Sonet starts at a price of Rs 6.71 lakh, the Hyundai Venue at Rs 6.75 lakh and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the costliest at Rs 7.34 lakh.