Specs Comparison: Bajaj Chetak vs Ather 450

After decades of absence from the scooter segment, Indian automobile manufacturer Bajaj has returned with a fully electric offering, the Chetak. Though the company has experience in the scooter segment, it already has a strong rival in the Bengaluru-based Ather 450. Here is how the two e-scooters compare on paper.

Bajaj has equipped the Chetak with a 4.08 kW electric motor which makes 16 Nm of continuous torque. The Ather 450 gets a bigger 5.4 kW motor which makes 20 Nm of torque giving it an acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 80 km/h.

Bajaj is yet to disclose the Chetak’s performance figures, though it is expected to perform slightly lower than the 450. The Chetak gets an average range of 95 km on a full charge, while the Ather 450 can clock 75 to 107 km.Both also get a lithium-ion battery with an IP67 rating which makes it dust and water resistant. Both bikes also get a reverse gear switch to make it easier to back out of a tight parking space.

Both e-scooters support Bluetooth connectivity but the Ather 450 also gets OTA updates. Both scooters are also equipped with an LED headlamp and tail lamp but the overall design language is different. While the Chetak is designed with a conventional and retro look, the Ather is more futuristic. However, while both get touch-operated instrument clusters, the Ather has conventional buttons and toggle switches, while the Chetak gets feather touch switches on both handlebars.