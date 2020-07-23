App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spare rim now optional for M1 category cars, MoRTH amends rules

M1 category vehicles are essentially passenger vehicles that can seat up to nine occupants, including the driver.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made an amendment to the rule of providing spare rims, effectively negating the requirement in the M1 category of cars. As per the existing rule, carmakers must mandatorily supply a spare in case of a puncture.

M1 category vehicles are essentially passenger vehicles that can accommodate up to nine occupants, including the driver. In addition to this, the car itself should not weigh more than 3.5 tonnes. However, there are some conditions that manufacturers must meet.

According to the amendment in the Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), the car should be equipped with tubeless tyres. Tubeless tyres are easy to fix. On a two-wheeler these tyres can be fixed without taking the wheel off at all. But, for this, a tyre repair kit is needed. This is the second condition manufacturers will have to meet - tyre repair kit to be supplied with the vehicle including a tyre sealant.

The third condition is a tyre pressure monitoring system. This is usually found in some of the more mid- to top-range cars.

Introducing this amendment gives manufacturers more to do with the additional space from the spare rim. This will effectively add more space to store your luggage and in the case of electric cars, manufacturers can choose to fit in more batteries for more range. It also brings our regulations more in line with international markets.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Auto #Technology

