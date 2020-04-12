South Korea's Ssangyong Motor approves use of $33 million special fund from India's Mahindra

Ssangyong Motor in a statement said its board approved the use of the fund at a meeting on Friday, and that it will use it to resolve imminent liquidity issues and to relieve market concern.
South Korea's Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd on Sunday said it has approved the use of a 40 billion won ($32.86 million) special fund raised by its biggest shareholder to help ease liquidity concern amid cooling demand due to the coronavirus.
Last week, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd scrapped a $423 million investment plan in its struggling South Korean unit as automakers save cash to ride out the coronavirus crisis.
