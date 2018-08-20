App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Korea's Hyundai Motor to invest in Indian car-sharing service Revv

This is the first instance of investment by an automotive company in Revv, which only had angel investors earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea's largest automaker, has partnered with self-drive car sharing company Revv to develop an innovative car sharing service and conduct creative marketing activities in India.

This is the first instance of investment by an automotive company in Revv, which only had angel investors earlier. Neither company disclosed the size of the investment in monetary terms or the size of stake transacted.

"The strategic investment and partnership will enable both Hyundai Motor and Revv to build competency and the technology necessary for leading the future mobility market in India," said the Korean company in a statement.

The market for self-drive services is expected to grow to $1.5 billion by the end of 2018 from $900 million in 2016, and is projected to expand to $2 billion by 2020.

India currently has 15,000 car-sharing vehicles and this number is seen more than tripling by 2020 and growing tenfold to 150,000 by 2022.

Also, millennials, who are heavy users of car-sharing services, comprise 35 percent of India's total population. The potential for growth for mobility services is stronger than that for any other global market, Hyundai said.

"We are just about to step forward and expand our business into the future mobility with Revv. Hyundai Motor India will build prominent system with both 'Open Innovation' strategy and India’s fastest growing self-drive car sharing company, Revv," said Young Key Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Motor will explore ways to support Revv's car-sharing service, including supplying car-sharing products, developing new mobility service platforms, and marketing.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:30 am

