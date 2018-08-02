App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla cars to have classic Atari games on in-car display

It will include games like Pole Position, Tempest and Missile Command

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk in a series of tweets on Wednesday announced that the upcoming Tesla’s 9.0 vehicle software update will include playable Atari games. The release is due in the next four weeks.

The kitty will include games like Pole Position, Tempest and Missile Command. Moreover, Pole Position, the car race game, will be linked to the actual car steering.

“Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari!” Musk said in a tweet.

Earlier on the same day, Musk also put out a recruiting call for game developers. “If you’re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the centre touchscreen, phone & car irl (in real life),” he tweeted.

related news

He asked the applicants to send prior work example with their application as the company was focusing on maximum playability and creativity.

Musk had in June also outlined that the Tesla V9 software would begin to enable full self-driving features and weed out certain user issues.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Tesla

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.