Tesla cars to have classic Atari games on in-car display

Elon Musk in a series of tweets on Wednesday announced that the upcoming Tesla’s 9.0 vehicle software update will include playable Atari games. The release is due in the next four weeks.

The kitty will include games like Pole Position, Tempest and Missile Command. Moreover, Pole Position, the car race game, will be linked to the actual car steering.



Hoping to include last three in this release, with pole position linked to actual car steering wheel (while stationary tbc haha)

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

“Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari!” Musk said in a tweet.

Earlier on the same day, Musk also put out a recruiting call for game developers. “If you’re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the centre touchscreen, phone & car irl (in real life),” he tweeted.

He asked the applicants to send prior work example with their application as the company was focusing on maximum playability and creativity.



That issue is better in latest Autopilot software rolling out now & fully fixed in August update as part of our long-awaited Tesla Version 9. To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety. With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2018

Musk had in June also outlined that the Tesla V9 software would begin to enable full self-driving features and weed out certain user issues.