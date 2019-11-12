Skoda unveils 2020 Octavia, India debut likely at Auto Expo

Skoda Auto has officially revealed the 2020 Octavia at Prague, ahead of its Indian debut. The Czech carmaker has updated the Octavia with fresh aesthetics as well as refreshed interiors.

The Octavia gets a single piece headlamp setup, as opposed to the quad-LED headlamps of the previous generation. The company’s signature butterfly grille has also grown considerably. Skoda is offering the sedan with a selection of restyled alloy wheels, ranging from 17-inch to 19-inch units. It also gets split LED tail lamps, along with a new tailgate. The company has also replaced its logo at the back with the “SKODA” nomenclature found on its recent models.

Skoda has also improved Octavia’s dimensions, as it is 19mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor. The new sedan also gets a 2mm longer wheelbase, as well as 78mm more knee room at the back. The company also claims that the new sedan gets 10 litres more boot space, with a total of 600 litres.

The company has also updated the sedan’s interior with a brand-new two-spoke steering wheel, along with a new central console. It houses a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, which also allows the driver to adjust the climate control. Sedans with a DSG gearbox will get a sensor-controlled toggle switch, rather than a physical lever.

Though Skoda will offer the Octavia as a sedan and as an estate in the international markets, it is unlikely that the latter will make it to India. The Czech carmaker is expected to introduce the 2020 Octavia in India at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020.