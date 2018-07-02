Skoda to pump in 1 billion euro in India, first new product to be SUV in 2020

Czech car maker Skoda Auto will invest 1 billion euro (Rs 7,900 crore) in India to develop a range of new products starting with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that will be launched in 2020.

The company will collaborate with parent Volkswagen to develop these new vehicles as a renewed attempt to break into the 3 million units a year Indian car market.

The company is setting up a product development center and expanding production capacity at Aurangabad. It will also start engine and transmission production and double its retail reach to achieve its target of five percent market share along with Volkswagen in the country by 2025. This new plan also aims to add 4,000-5,000 jobs by 2025.

The SUV to be launched after the implementation of Bharat Stage VI in 2020 in the second half of 2020, will be a premium product. The two companies are not looking at sub-four meter SUVs initially but are open to looking at that segment in later stages, Bernhard Maier, CEO Skoda Auto said.

The first product on the Volkswagen-developed MQB A0 platform will be a mid-sized SUV that will perhaps compete with the Tata Hexa, Jeep Compass, and Mahindra XUV. The most successful product in this segment currently is the Hyundai Creta. “We are not driven by volume alone. Important is that we have a sustainable growth path. We will have 90 percent localisation of our products here in India," added Maier.

Beginning in 2020 both Skoda and Volkswagen will have a minimum of two products each (one new product every year) until 2025 on the new platform. There could be more products but it will be based on the customer response. Around 200 engineers in India have been hired to work on the new products as of now.

Skoda believes it will be too early to plan electric vehicles for the Indian market as the required infrastructure and manufacturing eco-system is yet to be fully operational despite the assurance and forward guidance shared by the government.

At the global level though, Skoda is investing 2 billion euro by 2022 in e-mobility and new mobility services. “As soon as the market conditions are right we will be bringing them (electric vehicles) to India,” added Maier.

India is expected to climb to the number three spot by 2025 in new vehicle demand with an annual sales of 5.2 million units ahead of Japan and Germany. China will be at 25.8 million annual units followed by the US at 17.2 million units.

Skoda India sold a total of 17,113 vehicles in 2017, up 31 percent from 2016. It had a 0.53 percent share in the Indian market as at the end of last year although its debut in India happened more than a decade and a half ago. Volkswagen's sales in India during last financial year ended close to 45,000 with share of less than 1.4 percent.