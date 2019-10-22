Skoda reveals India-bound 2020 Octavia design

Skoda has officially unveiled the design sketches of the upcoming Octavia sedan, ahead of its global launch on November 11.

The car features aesthetic changes as week as updated interiors, among other changes.

Among the most prominent changes is the pair of headlights, which were previously split units. For the next generation, Skoda has replaced those with a single large unit that joins the front grille, which has also grown bigger. The rear end also sports slimmer LED taillight units in place of its boxy units.

Skoda is expected to update the sedan’s interiors with a virtual cockpit, a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, as well as toggle switches for hazard lamps and other controls.

The car is also expected to get a new two-spoke steering wheel and a neater cabin design.

The 2020 Octavia is expected to be offered with a BSVI-compliant 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit with a 48V mild-hybrid system to choose from. Both engine options should be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a DSG gearbox.

The sedan is also expected to carry forward some of its features from the current generation, with additions like connected car technology.

Skoda is expected to showcase the 2020 Octavia at the upcoming Auto Expo in Greater Noida.