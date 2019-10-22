App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda reveals India-bound 2020 Octavia design

The car features aesthetic changes as week as updated interiors, among other changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda has officially unveiled the design sketches of the upcoming Octavia sedan, ahead of its global launch on November 11.

Among the most prominent changes is the pair of headlights, which were previously split units. For the next generation, Skoda has replaced those with a single large unit that joins the front grille, which has also grown bigger. The rear end also sports slimmer LED taillight units in place of its boxy units.

Close

Skoda is expected to update the sedan’s interiors with a virtual cockpit, a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, as well as toggle switches for hazard lamps and other controls.

related news

The car is also expected to get a new two-spoke steering wheel and a neater cabin design.

The 2020 Octavia is expected to be offered with a BSVI-compliant 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit with a 48V mild-hybrid system to choose from. Both engine options should be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a DSG gearbox.

The sedan is also expected to carry forward some of its features from the current generation, with additions like connected car technology.

Skoda is expected to showcase the 2020 Octavia at the upcoming Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

It should be priced above its current range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis, among others.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Skoda

