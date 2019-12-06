Skoda reveals 2020 Superb facelift's details: What has changed?

Ahead of the Auto Expo which will be held in 2020, Skoda has revealed details of the upcoming Superb sedan. The updated sedan gets aesthetic and mechanical updates and will be revealed at the Auto Expo.

The sedan will be equipped with a brand-new, BSVI-compliant 2-litre TSI petrol engine and will discontinue its diesel powertrains for the next generation. The company will also discontinue the Superb’s current engine options, which include the 1.8-litre TSI and 2.0-litre TDI, as they will not be updated to meet BSVI emission norms.

The new engine is offered in two states of tune in the international market. The lower trim makes 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque, while the higher trim makes 272PS and 350Nm. Skoda is expected to offer the Superb in India with the smaller engine, which could be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The updated Superb has already been spotted under testing in India ahead of its mid-2020 launch. It gets revised LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels and a new LED taillight, which is connected by a chrome strip. The company’s logo in the front has also been replaced with the ‘SKODA’ lettering, akin to the Skoda Kodiaq Scout.

Skoda is expected to update the sedan’s interiors with a digital instrument cluster, a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity and connected car technology. The sedan will carry forward its cruise control, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats, sunroof, park assist and powered tailgate from the current generation.