Skoda releases teaser video of the Vision IN concept SUV ahead of Auto Expo

Skoda Auto India just released a fresh new video that teases the upcoming Vision IN concept. There were sketches released earlier, but the video gives us a little more insight into what the concept SUV will look like.

The teaser gives us a fairly clear idea of the front fascia of the car. The SUV gets Skoda's large grille with twin ribs, all of it outlined in crystal. The Skoda logo too on the hood of the car is made of crystalline elements. All of these are LED backed and can be illuminated giving us a pretty impressive light show along with the split LED headlamps.

The OVRMs, too, get three LED strips to complete the look. The rear of the SUV features a connected tail lamp LED strip along with two LED strips above that.

The interiors too are lined with crystalline elements. In the video a large crystal can be seen at the top of the dashboard. It also gets crystal elements on the centre console and under the virtual cockpit. A large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and leather seat upholstery with double sided stitching completes its look.

There is a large SOS button too that is finished in chrome and this tell us that the Vision IN will probably have some connected car features, since that is seemingly the trend that the auto industry is taking now.

Skoda does say that this is a compact SUV and it is also the first vehicle to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that was developed specifically for the Indian market. The Skoda Vision IN concept will make its world debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. There is no official word from the company, but we expect the car to go into production sometime in 2021 where it will compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos, the upcoming Hyundai Creta as well as Maruti's Concept compact SUV, the Futuro-e which will also be unveiled at the Auto Expo.

Take a look at the video here...