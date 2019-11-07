Skoda releases teaser video of 2020 Octavia ahead of global debut

Skoda India is gearing up to launch its latest offering in the Indian market, the next-gen Octavia. The sedan is slated to launch on November 11 and was recently teased by the Czech company.

The company released a video teaser which further highlights the features of the sedan and had previously revealed the technical specifications of the new Octavia.

The new Octavia gets a single headlight unit as well as an Audi-like pair of taillamps. Skoda had revealed the wagon version of the Octavia, though it is unlikely to be launched in India.

The sedan also gets a new 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a virtual cockpit and toggle switches for various controls in the car. It also gets Smartlink+, Skoda’s connected car tech, phone app connectivity, a sunroof and driver assistance features.

Though Skoda has a plethora of engine options for the Octavia in the international markets, it is unlikely that it will offer anything apart from a 150 PS making 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is also expected to be offered with a 2-litre turbocharged diesel EVO engine which makes 204 PS of maximum power and 245 PS of peak torque.