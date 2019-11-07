Skoda releases teaser video of 2020 Octavia ahead of global debut

Skoda will pit the 2020 Octavia against its old rivals like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra.
Skoda India is gearing up to launch its latest offering in the Indian market, the next-gen Octavia. The sedan is slated to launch on November 11 and was recently teased by the Czech company.
The company released a video teaser which further highlights the features of the sedan and had previously revealed the technical specifications of the new Octavia.
The new Octavia gets a single headlight unit as well as an Audi-like pair of taillamps. Skoda had revealed the wagon version of the Octavia, though it is unlikely to be launched in India.
The sedan also gets a new 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a virtual cockpit and toggle switches for various controls in the car. It also gets Smartlink+, Skoda’s connected car tech, phone app connectivity, a sunroof and driver assistance features.
Though Skoda has a plethora of engine options for the Octavia in the international markets, it is unlikely that it will offer anything apart from a 150 PS making 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is also expected to be offered with a 2-litre turbocharged diesel EVO engine which makes 204 PS of maximum power and 245 PS of peak torque.Skoda will pit the 2020 Octavia against its old rivals like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra. It is expected to be priced higher than its current range of Rs 16 to Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom).
