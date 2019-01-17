Skoda releases teaser image of India-bound Vision X-based SUV

The Geneva Motor Show is slated to be held in March and Skoda has decided to give fans an early taste of their upcoming Vision X-based SUV. The official teaser image of the SUV shows off the car's silhouette but more importantly, gives us a clearer picture of what the front end will look like.

The new SUV is expected to be similar to the Vision X concept that was displayed at the Geneva Motor Show last year and based on Volkswagen MQB platform. The same platform is used in the Seat Arona and the Volkswagen T-Roc.

Coming back to image, the SUV is set to sport a LED headlamp and DRL design significantly different from the Karoq and Kodiaq SUV.

The Vision X concept is powered by a CNG-hybrid system. The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder churns up to 131 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. There are two supporting electric motors, one of which is a belt-driven starter-generator that also powers the front wheel. The second offers 27 PS and 70 Nm of torque right off the line on the rear axle.

The concept is a front-wheel-drive vehicle with all-wheel-drive being used via the electric motors whenever needed for traction or acceleration. In addition to the CNG, there is also a reserve tank for petrol which allows the SUV to start even in cold weather conditions.

The production model will be one of the smallest SUV's in Skoda's line-up sitting below the Karoq and the Kodiaq. The Indian-spec SUV is likely to get a 1-0 litre turbocharged petrol and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, the Tata Harrier and the Nissan Kicks.