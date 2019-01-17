Skoda releases teaser image of India-bound Vision X-based SUV

The Vision X concept is powered by a CNG-hybrid system. The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder churns up to 131 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.
The Geneva Motor Show is slated to be held in March and Skoda has decided to give fans an early taste of their upcoming Vision X-based SUV. The official teaser image of the SUV shows off the car's silhouette but more importantly, gives us a clearer picture of what the front end will look like.
The new SUV is expected to be similar to the Vision X concept that was displayed at the Geneva Motor Show last year and based on Volkswagen MQB platform. The same platform is used in the Seat Arona and the Volkswagen T-Roc.
Coming back to image, the SUV is set to sport a LED headlamp and DRL design significantly different from the Karoq and Kodiaq SUV.
The Vision X concept is powered by a CNG-hybrid system. The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder churns up to 131 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. There are two supporting electric motors, one of which is a belt-driven starter-generator that also powers the front wheel. The second offers 27 PS and 70 Nm of torque right off the line on the rear axle.
The concept is a front-wheel-drive vehicle with all-wheel-drive being used via the electric motors whenever needed for traction or acceleration. In addition to the CNG, there is also a reserve tank for petrol which allows the SUV to start even in cold weather conditions.The production model will be one of the smallest SUV's in Skoda's line-up sitting below the Karoq and the Kodiaq. The Indian-spec SUV is likely to get a 1-0 litre turbocharged petrol and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, the Tata Harrier and the Nissan Kicks.