you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda releases design sketches of next-gen Rapid sedan for European market

The next-gen Rapid gets the front fascia pretty similar to the current-gen car, but the lines are bolder, the grille is now vertically slotted and the headlamp has been designed to look more like Skoda's Scala hatchback.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Czech carmaker Skoda is getting ready for the launch of the next-gen Skoda Rapid in Russia. This launch is expected to take place towards the end of the year and with that, Skoda has released a sketch of what the new car will look like.

The next-gen Rapid gets the front fascia pretty similar to the current-gen car. But the lines are bolder, the grille is now vertically slotted and the headlamp has been designed to look more like Skoda's Scala hatchback. What we do know right now is that the car will be based on the MQB platform that also underpins the Skoda T-Cross and Skoda Kamiq.

In terms of powertrain, the current-gen Skoda is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine. However, the new sedan could be fitted with a 1-litre turbocharged petrol producing 115 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission could come via a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Close
The same Rapid is also expected to come to India, albeit in the year 2021. Unlike the international-spec sedan, however, the India-spec model will be underpinned by the MQB A0-IN platform to make it suitable for Indian driving conditions. Upon launch, the Skoda Rapid will take on the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City in India.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 11:48 am

