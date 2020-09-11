Skoda Rapid Automatic prices to be announced on September 17

Skoda recently launched the Rapid alongside the Karoq and the Kodiaq and the Czech auto-maker is gearing up to bring the Rapid with an automatic gearbox already.

Prices are set to be announced on September 17 in a digital launch event which is, for obvious, the trend right now.

Bookings for the Skoda Rapid automatic had begun on August 27 while deliveries are expected to commence from September 18 onwards.

The only thing that will change in the new Skoda is the transmission. It will be equipped with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol as the manual version capable of producing 110 PS and 175 Nm. The automatic gearbox will be a 6-speed torque convertor and Skoda claims an ARAI-rated mileage of 16.24 km/l as compared to the 18.9 km/l efficiency on the manual variant.

Commenting on the development, Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India said, “An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point.”

The Skoda Rapid manual is available in six trim levels, however, bookings for the entry-level Rider variant has been halted due to high demand. Prices for the manual variant start at Rs 7.49 lakh so expect at least a Rs 1-1.5 lakh premium for the automatic Rapid.