Skoda officially reveals 2020 Octavia specs ahead of Nov 11 unveil

The 2020 Octavia is ready for its global unveil on November 11, with a host of changes and upgrades. Skoda recently unveiled all its upgrades and specifications, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The sedan had already been spotted under camouflage, which revealed some of its aesthetic aspects. Skoda has confirmed that the new Octavia is longer by 19 mm and wider by 15 mm, though its wheelbase has reduced by 2 mm. It also gets 10-litres more boot space than its predecessor.

The new-gen Octavia gets a pair of single-piece headlamps with Matrix LED lights, as compared to the split-LED headlamps of the previous generations. Its butterfly grille has also increased in size, while the new front bumper is equipped with LED fog lamps. The rear-end is equipped with split LED taillights, LED turn indicators and a redesigned tailgate.

Skoda has updated the interiors with a two-spoke steering wheel and a fully digital instrument cluster behind it. It also gets a 10-inch infotainment system, which doubles up as a climate control unit. The conventional gear shifter for DSG variants has also been replaced with an aircraft-style toggle switch. This makes use of electronic sensors for choosing the appropriate driving modes.

Other updates include Skoda’s connected car technology, a heads-up display, Smartlink+ with phone app connectivity, a Canton-sourced sound system, dual-zone climate control and a sunroof. Skoda has also given the car driver assistance systems such as collision avoidance assist, exit warning (blind spot detection) and fatigue warning. The fatigue warning system can also bring the car to a halt and call the concerned emergency department if necessary.

Skoda has also introduced a hybrid motor borrowed from the Superb iV. It is expected to be offered with 1.5-litre TSI and 2.0-litre TDI EVO engine options, which make a maximum power output of 150 PS.