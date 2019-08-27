Skoda makes 2020 Octavia more luxurious

Interiors of the production-spec Skoda Octavia have recently leaked ahead of its global debut which reveals interesting information about the luxury sedan. The Czech automobile manufacturer is gearing up to unveil the new Octavia at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

The spy shots reveal that Skoda has made the Octavia even more luxurious. It was seen with a sleeker 3-spoke steering wheel with gloss black inserts and a leather wrap. It also seemingly carries forward the digital dials from the current model. The car was also spotted with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, which is mounted high up on the dash. It is also expected to be equipped with a dual-tone dashboard with the upper half finished in leather.

Skoda has replaced the car’s quad-LED headlamps with a pair of sleek, single-piece units. Its signature butterfly grille has become bigger while its air dams now house LED fog lamps. The rear end is almost untouched except for the addition of split LED headlamps.

The 2020 Octavia could be offered with petrol and diesel engine options. Skoda is also expected to offer the 1.5-liter TSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system. Transmission options should include a manual gearbox along with a DSG.