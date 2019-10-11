Skoda launches Octavia Onyx edition for Rs 19.99 lakh in India

Skoda Auto India has officially launched the Onyx edition for its long-running sedan, the Octavia. Offered with two engine options, the car gets a fresh set of aesthetics on the inside as well as outside.

The car gets new black coloured 16-inch alloys and door decals, along with gloss black ORVMs and rear spoiler. The cabin is also completely blacked out, which includes all-black leather upholstery. The car gets a new SuperSport flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, six airbags, dual-zone auto AC, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats and LED headlamps.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and carries forward its 1.8-litre TSI petrol and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine options. The petrol motor makes 180 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine makes 143 PS and 320 Nm. Both engines are offered with an automatic gearbox, though the petrol motor gets one gear more, with a 7-speed DSG.