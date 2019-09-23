App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skoda launches new trims of Kodiaq, Superb sedan

The petrol powered Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 25.99 lakh, while the diesel one is tagged at Rs 28.49 lakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Skoda Auto on September 23 said it has launched special edition variants of SUV Kodiaq and premium sedan Superb.

Similarly, diesel powered Kodiaq Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 32.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"We are confident that with the introduction, we will be expanding our reach and attracting new potential buyers to our showrooms," Skoda Auto India Director - Sales, Service and Marketing Zac Hollis said in a statement.

The new model trims come with various features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic break-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assistant (HBA), anti slip regulation (ASR), electronic stability control (ESC), among others.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Auto #India #Skoda

