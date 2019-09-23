Skoda launches new trims of Kodiaq, Superb sedan

Skoda Auto on September 23 said it has launched special edition variants of SUV Kodiaq and premium sedan Superb.

The petrol powered Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 25.99 lakh, while the diesel one is tagged at Rs 28.49 lakh.

Similarly, diesel powered Kodiaq Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 32.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"We are confident that with the introduction, we will be expanding our reach and attracting new potential buyers to our showrooms," Skoda Auto India Director - Sales, Service and Marketing Zac Hollis said in a statement.