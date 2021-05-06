Skoda Kushaq spied with smaller infotainment system; could be mid-spec variant

The Skoda Kushaq is all set to launch in India next month.

The Skoda Kushaq officially debuted internationally in March of 2021. The SUV is still to make it to India and while the company has released a video detailing the interiors, a recent spy picture gives us a look at the interiors of the mid-variant Kushaq.

In a recent video uploaded by Sagar Patel and credited to Narinder Tandon, the Skoda Kushaq was spotted testing alongside the Volkswagen Taigun. Both cars are essentially similar considering both will receive the same set of engines as well as platform.

The Skoda Kushaq is underpinned by Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform and is expected to be offered in two engine options, a 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual on both variants, a 6-speed DSG option for the smaller engine and a 7-speed DSG option for the bigger one.

On the inside, the tops-spec trim will receive premium specs like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. On the lower trim, like we see in the video, the infotainment system is likely to be a smaller unit. Other features include digital instrumentation, auto climate control wireless charging, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats.

Safety features, too, should include standards such as multiple airbags parking sensors, ABS, ESC and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Skoda Kushaq is all set to grace India next month. As for pricing, we can expect somewhere in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. The SUV will directly go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the even Volkswagen’s own Taigun.

You can take a look at the video here: