Skoda Kushaq bookings cross 10,000 units, new features added

Skoda Auto is now offering six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system on the Style variants (both 1.0L and 1.5L) at an additional cost of Rs 40,000

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST

Cumulative bookings for the Skoda Kushaq have crossed 10,000 units since its launch in late June making the SUV one of the most successful models from the Czech brand in India.

The Kushaq, which competes against segment leader Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment, is the first model built on an all-new vehicle platform from the Volkswagen group.

Skoda Auto is now offering six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system on the Style variants (both 1.0L and 1.5L) at an additional cost of Rs 40,000. Kushaq’s entry variant price is Rs 10.5 lakh (Active 1.0 Manual) while the top-end variant is priced at Rs 17.6 lakh (Style 1.5 Auto), both prices ex-showroom.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Despite unprecedented pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the supply challenges, we have crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone for the Skoda Kushaq.”

The Skoda Kushaq will go up against the Volkswagen Taigun which is scheduled for launch on September 23. Both the models are forcing Volkswagen to start the third and final shift at its plant in Chakan around November.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Skoda #Technology
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:34 pm

