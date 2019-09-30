Skoda Kodiaq Scout launch today: What's on offer?

Skoda is all set to launch the latest Kodiaq Scout on September 30. The new car deviates from the Czech carmaker’s priority for comfort and poses as a dedicated and well-equipped off-roader.

The car gets aggressive skid plates on both ends, restyled alloy wheels and silver finish on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). It also gets roof rails and grille surround to complete its off-roader avatar.

Skoda has also increased the ground clearance of the Kodiaq Scout by 6mm, bringing it up to 194 mm. It also gets a better approach angle of 22 degrees and a departure angle of 23.1 degrees. The SUV will also get an all-wheel-drive system, with an added “Off-Road” drive mode. This mode controls the throttle response and damper settings to optimize driving conditions. The company has also added a full underbody protection kit to save all the hardware.

Though it will be confirmed upon launch, it is expected that Skoda will equip the Kodiaq Scout with a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. It could also get a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, Skoda’s connected car technology (Skoda Connect) as well as ventilated seats.

The Kodiaq Scout could carry over the 2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine which currently powers the standard Kodiaq. It makes 150PS of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to all four wheels.