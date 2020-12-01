Skoda Karoq Review: Is the 5-seater what the Yeti should have always been? 

The Skoda Yeti may not have been the roaring success it was expected to be, but it did subliminally warm us up to the concept of crossovers. Its ability to blur the lines that divide segments, made it something of a pioneer, even though, in its time, it provoked more perplexity than it did wonder and admiration.

The Yeti was a quirky, robust and stylish take on the urban ‘soft-roader’ but its inability to set the sales charts on fire meant that its successor had to mark Skoda’s return to a more strait-laced and conventional fare. That’s what the new Karoq seems to be, at least on the surface, because in the automotive world, it’s always practicality over personality. However, just as the Yeti possessed a bit of both, the question is – which aspect of the Karoq shines brighter?

Although the Karoq is a successor to the Yeti, it doesn’t share anything with the maverick crossover. Instead, it merely replaces it in the Skoda hierarchy pyramid. There were three chief aspects that worked against the Yeti – size, price and the lack of an automatic gearbox. Right off the bat, the Karoq has at least two of those aspects right.

BACK TO BUSINESS

In terms of appearance, the Karoq abandons the dungarees and stone-washed t-shirt worn by the Yeti, in favour of a buttoned-up plaid shirt and cargo trousers. There’s nothing controversial about it, but there’s nothing particularly sensational either. It looks like a Kodiaq in the midst of a growth spurt, and that by no means is a bad thing. The Karoq is all clean lines and right angles. In fact there’s something soothingly reassuring about its arrow-straight shoulder line, tapering greenhouse and rectangular eyes. It brings Skoda back to the Earthly realm with familiar shapes and contours, and the faintest hint of flared arches betraying a rugged side.

The interiors however, are even more grown-up. For starters there’s plenty of beige in here – a long time signifier of sophistication and refinement for the pensioner. The materials, as expected, are top-notch, and give the cabin a stately appearance – a quality that can be dialed-up by mood lighting and a massive sunroof, that its sensible owners will have the good sense to not poke their heads out of. A digital instrument panel and touchscreen display are pretty much par for the course these days, especially for cars that cost as much as the Karoq does, so there’s little point in waxing lyrical about its crispness. No it doesn’t feel compelled to smother you with a bevy of tech conveniences (wireless charging and cooled seats are conspicuously absent), instead focussing on core essentials like an engaging driving experience and a tough, insulated and secure cabin (it received a five star Global NCAP rating)

BRASS TACKS

The only reason one would opt for a Karoq over, say, a top-end Octavia is because of its added utility value. And the lack of all-wheel drive does to an extent, diminish it. But there are other aspects that make the Karoq worth a once-over. For starters that familiar sentinel of power and frugality - the VW group’s 1.5-litre TSI motor, pumping out a healthy 148bhp along with 250Nm of torque. The motor’s mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, replete with an auto mode and paddle shifters. It’s a reunion of Skoda’s greatest hits coming together to provide a level of refinement and insularity that seems to have gotten better with time. Partly due to the MQB platform’s stiff chassis setup, which also gives the Karoq its driving dynamism.

It’s not all hunky-dory. The DSG isn’t the finest sample from Skoda’s stables. It’s often indecisive, sluggish or overeager; doing its best when the revs are between 2000-4500rpm. It’s a lot more refined when you take control, particularly on an empty patch of tarmac because the Karoq has some legs on it that it occasionally likes to stretch. The real hero here is the suspension, which along with the front seats buck the trend set by many Teutonic machines (Czech in this case, but you get the drift) which come with stiff seats and stiff rides. Skoda’s an old hand, however, and in now way, a stranger to the unique horrors of the Indian road network. Hence what you get is a well-engineered mix of supple and firm, keeping things poised around the bends, but absorbent and comfortable nonetheless. The steering is sharp, fluid and the cabin is properly quiet.

VERDICT

For the moment, the Karoq comes in as a CBU, making it a pricey proposition. However, given that it is based on the same MQB platform as the Octavia and the Superb, local assembly isn’t a distant dream but a fast approaching reality. No, it's not advisable to take it off-roading, but the AWD option was given a miss, to save costs, something Skoda haven’t been terribly successful at doing given that it’s priced at Rs 24.99 lakh.

While its peers might be able to shave off a lakh or two, the Karoq remains the one to beat, in terms of refinement and sophistication. Skoda’s uniquely crafted warranty package which covers 4 years/10000km or the Skoda Shield Plus package which offers six years of warranty along with six years of free road-side assistance might go some distance in thawing out the sentiments of price-conscious buyers. If that doesn’t do the trick, then the fact that the Karoq is essentially a cheaper (and smaller) Kodiaq, which, with 521 litres of boot space and roof rails should. It may not have a third row of seats, but this is a safe, comfortable and holiday-capable SUV, the likes of which aren't to be found easily on our roads.

