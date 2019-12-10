Skoda Karoq India launch confirmed in April 2020

Skoda Auto India recently confirmed the arrival of the Karoq SUV in India by April 2020. It will arrive as a CBU unit, which will allow the company to import up to 2,500 cars every year without homologation, as per government norms.

The company is also looking at localising the SUV’s production by 2021, which would make it a CKD unit. The Karoq will be positioned in between the bigger Kodiaq and the smaller Kamiq, in Skoda’s SUV lineup. It is based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, and has a seating capacity of five people, including the driver.

The Karoq is 4382mm long, 1841mm wide and 1603mm tall. It is expected to be equipped with a virtual cockpit, along with a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an SD card reader. It is also expected to get voice control, integrated Wi-Fi, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and all-LED headlamps.

Skoda has also hinted at the engine options it will offer with the new Karoq. Though the company is yet to reveal the official specifications, it can be safely expected that the company will offer BSVI-compliant petrol motors only.

The Karoq could get a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor which makes 150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. It could be offered with both a manual and an automatic gearbox to choose from.