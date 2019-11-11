Skoda Kamiq spotted in India: What to expect

One of Skoda’s smallest SUVs, the Kamiq was recently spotted testing in India. While the company, along with Volkswagen, is developing a compact SUV for the Indian market, the Kamiq could give us an idea of what to expect.

The SUV bears a visual resemblance to its elder sibling, the Kodiaq. It gets the company’s signature butterfly grille that also connects a pair of LED DRLs. The car also gets a pair of projector headlamps, which are positioned below the DRLs. The rear-end is equipped with ‘L’ shaped LED tail lamps as well as a sporty rear bumper with faux exhaust tips.

It also gets a minimalistic cabin design with a floating touchscreen infotainment system occupying the central console. It has a set of AC vents and climate control knobs below it. Skoda has also equipped the compact SUV with steering-mounted audio controls, automatic headlamps and push-button start. The car could also be offered with the company’s connected car tech, a sunroof and cruise control.