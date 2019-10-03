Skoda India to launch five new cars in India by 2021

Soon after the launch of the Kodiaq Scout in India, Czech carmaker Skoda has confirmed five new products by 2021. The announcement was made after the Volkswagen Group confirmed an investment of Rs 8,000 crore (EUR 1 billion) in its “India 2.0” plan.

As per a report in Zigwheels, the company has created a localized sub-compact platform called MQB-A0-IN. This platform is expected to underpin most of Skoda’s future launches. Skoda revealed its plans about its future launches at its last launch for this year, the Kodiaq Scout.

Among the first cars to receive the new platform could be the Skoda Kamiq. It is underpinned by the MQB-A0 platform in the international markets and was launched in February 2019. The company could also relaunch the Rapid in India albeit with a facelift and some updates. Skoda had launched the third-gen Fabia in the international markets in 2014. Hence, it can be safely expected that the company will update the Rapid in India in the coming years.

Skoda is gearing up to launch the 2020 Octavia in the international markets, while an Octavia with an estate body was spotted testing in Europe. Considering these developments, it can be expected that Skoda will launch an update or a replacement to the current-gen Octavia in India.

The company is also planning to launch a new Superb in 2020 which could make its way to India soon after. Currently, Skoda is importing the Superb via the CKD route and the same could be continued with the update. The new Superb could get aesthetic updates such as a larger grille, modified bumper, new taillights, and chrome accents on the tailgate.