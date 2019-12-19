App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda India teases Vision IN; country's most affordable Skoda SUV

The Vision IN is expected to be based on the Kamiq and could get similar dimensions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda Auto India recently released a design sketch of its upcoming model, the Vision In. The Czech carmaker teased the compact SUV’s interior, which gives us an idea of what to expect from Skoda’s most affordable SUV in India.

The sketch indicates the car’s layered dashboard layout. It has orange trims on the dash, doors and the centre armrest. It gets chrome-lined air vents on either side, with a thin strip of chrome running along the width of the dashboard between them. The central air vent is situated below a prominent touchscreen infotainment system.

The Vision IN is expected to be based on the Kamiq and could get similar dimensions. The company has stated that the compact SUV was designed specifically for India. Though Skoda will be showcasing the Kamiq at the 2020 Auto Expo, the compact SUV will be launched in 2021.

Skoda has also confirmed it will equip the Vision IN with a 115 PS making 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which would be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. It could also be offered with a 7-speed DSG gearbox upon launch.

The company is expected to give the compact SUV a price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom), which will be the company’s cheapest SUV on offer. However, it will be considerably pricier than its closest competitors Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and the Ford EcoSport, among others.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 12:55 pm

