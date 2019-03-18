Skoda India drives in Octavia Corporate Edition priced at Rs 15.49 lakh

Skoda Auto India on March 18 said it has launched a new variant of its premium sedan Octavia with price starting at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Octavia Corporate Edition with 1.4 TSI (MT) petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh while the one with 2.0 TDI (MT) diesel engine is tagged at Rs 16.99 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The 1.4 TSI petrol engine produces power output of 150 PS while delivering fuel efficiency of 16.7 kmpl. It achieves 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 219 km/hr, the company claimed.

On the other hand, the turbo-charged 2.0 TDI offers 143 PS of power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission, as standard. The powertrain helps the vehicle accelerate 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.4 seconds with a top speed of 218 km/hr and a fuel efficiency of 21 kmpl, it added.