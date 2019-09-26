App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda confirms India launch of Kodiaq Scout on September 30

The SUV gets 6mm more ground clearance over its standard variant, with a total clearance of 194mm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda has officially announced its plans to launch the Kodiaq Scout in India on September 30. The SUV features many technological enhancements to improve its off-roading capabilities.

The SUV gets 6 mm more ground clearance over its standard variant giving it a total clearance of 194 mm. This gives it a better approach angle of 22 degrees and a departure angle of 23.1 degrees. It also gets all-wheel drive due to an added “Off-Road” mode. This mode adjusts throttle response and damper settings of the car to improve its off-road abilities. The Czech carmaker has also added full underbody protection to keep it safe from the rocks and rubble.

The Kodiaq Scout is expected to be equipped with a 2-litre TDI engine which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 340 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. Internationally, the car makes 190 PS from the same engine and is also offered with the option of a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine which makes 150 PS or a 190 PS making 2-litre TSI petrol motor.

Close
Currently, the Kodiaq has a price range of Rs 35.37 lakh to Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be safely assumed that the new Kodiaq Scout will be priced higher than the current generation in India.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Auto #Kodiaq #Skoda #Skoda Kodiaq #Technology #trends

