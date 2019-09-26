Skoda confirms India launch of Kodiaq Scout on September 30

Skoda has officially announced its plans to launch the Kodiaq Scout in India on September 30. The SUV features many technological enhancements to improve its off-roading capabilities.

The SUV gets 6 mm more ground clearance over its standard variant giving it a total clearance of 194 mm. This gives it a better approach angle of 22 degrees and a departure angle of 23.1 degrees. It also gets all-wheel drive due to an added “Off-Road” mode. This mode adjusts throttle response and damper settings of the car to improve its off-road abilities. The Czech carmaker has also added full underbody protection to keep it safe from the rocks and rubble.

The Kodiaq Scout is expected to be equipped with a 2-litre TDI engine which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 340 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. Internationally, the car makes 190 PS from the same engine and is also offered with the option of a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine which makes 150 PS or a 190 PS making 2-litre TSI petrol motor.