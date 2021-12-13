MARKET NEWS

Skoda commences production of new version of SUV Kodiaq

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST

Skoda Auto on Monday said it has commenced production of a new version of SUV Kodiaq at its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility. Built on the MQB platform, the model further builds on its strengths of safety, driving dynamics, comfort, and technology, the automaker said in a statement.

"The new Kodiaq is part of the overall SUV offensive of the Group in India. With the start of production at our facility in Aurangabad, we add yet another product that provides the Indian customer with the best of technology, safety, and comfort," Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai noted.

The model would appeal to the ever-growing tribe of Indian customers looking for a large, luxurious SUV, suited for city and weekend drives, he added.

"We are confident that the new Kodiaq will set benchmarks in the premium luxury segment and carry forward the momentum of our growth strategy in India," Boparai stated.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said the model is the second SUV to be introduced in India this year by the company. "Over the years, the resounding success of the Kodiaq has only fuelled augmentations in line with our ethos that power should be beautiful. The model further drives home our vision to provide our customers in India a complete product portfolio," he added.
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:34 pm

