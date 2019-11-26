App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda begins production of first all-electric car: CITIGO e iV

The CITIGOe iV will be offered in two trim levels, including Ambition and Style.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen Group recently manufactured the first unit of its debut all-electric vehicle, the Skoda CITIGOe iV. It is the company’s first fully electric vehicle and was unveiled in May, 2019.

Its electric motor is powered by a 32.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and makes 83 PS of maximum power and 212 Nm of continuous torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds and a top speed of 130 km/h. The car also supports a 40 kW DC fast charger, which can charge the battery up to 80 percent in an hour.

Skoda has managed to accommodate a boot space of 250 litres which can be extended to 923 litres by folding the rear seats. Though the CITIGOe iV is the company’s first fully electric car, it bears unmistakable Skoda elements. These include the company’s butterfly grille and sharp design as well as the fog lights and LED DRLs. The hatchback is offered with 14-inch steel wheels which can be upgraded to 16-inch alloys.

The CITIGOe iV will be offered in two trim levels, including Ambition and Style. It will also be offered with four optional packages such as the Function 1 package, Comfort package, Comfort PLUS package and EXTRA package. The last package has been made available exclusively to Czech customers. The car is offered at a price of £20,455 (Rs 18.89 lakh ex-showroom).

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 04:22 pm

