Skoda begins production of first all-electric car: CITIGO e iV

Volkswagen Group recently manufactured the first unit of its debut all-electric vehicle, the Skoda CITIGOe iV. It is the company’s first fully electric vehicle and was unveiled in May, 2019.

Its electric motor is powered by a 32.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and makes 83 PS of maximum power and 212 Nm of continuous torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds and a top speed of 130 km/h. The car also supports a 40 kW DC fast charger, which can charge the battery up to 80 percent in an hour.

Skoda has managed to accommodate a boot space of 250 litres which can be extended to 923 litres by folding the rear seats. Though the CITIGOe iV is the company’s first fully electric car, it bears unmistakable Skoda elements. These include the company’s butterfly grille and sharp design as well as the fog lights and LED DRLs. The hatchback is offered with 14-inch steel wheels which can be upgraded to 16-inch alloys.