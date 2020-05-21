App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

The Aurangabad facility which will be working with reduced manpower in a single shift, will initially produce the new Superb ahead of its launch next week and later include other models and brands as the company scales up its production gradually, the company said in a release.

PTI

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aurangabad facility which will be working with reduced manpower in a single shift, will initially produce the new Superb ahead of its launch next week and later include other models and brands as the company scales up its production gradually, the company said in a release.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

As port-operations and manpower availability continues to improve, operational efficiency of inbound logistics and parts availability will aid gradual ramp-up to full production capacity, it said.

related news

"The post COVID-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs.

"Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the government, local administration and our medical team to develop a 'Safe Production and Safe Office concept' and implemented the same in our operations," said Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL).

The auto maker said it has resumed preparation of the India 2.0 project with developments towards the Start of Production (SoP) of its SUVs based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

With a focus on India, Skoda Auto has developed the MQB-A0-IN platform variant on which models for Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen India are being built.

The Skoda VISION IN and the Volkswagen Taigun concept study showcased at the Delhi Auto EXPO are the first vehicles to be built on this platform.

The company said both Aurangabad and Pune plans are following a well-defined safety protocol, listing 60 points to ensure the safety of its employees.

These SoPs include specific rules on distances and hygiene. As part of the SoP, the employees are called on to measure their temperature at home every morning and go through a 6-point health checklist before they leave for work.

Wearing of face mask during travel and at work has been made mandatory. Numerous distance markers on floors act as guides for walking and for keeping distances during entry and exit.

Other provisions have been made for production staff to work in smaller teams, undertake virtual training, restrictions on sharing of tools and mandatory usage of gloves are some of the measures enforced to keep personal contact and the risk of infection to a minimum, the company said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Aurangabad #Auto #Business #coronavirus #India #Skoda Auto Volkswagen

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Digital payments come alive but broadcasting industry’s coffers still run dry

Digital payments come alive but broadcasting industry’s coffers still run dry

Coronavirus shut down the ‘experience economy.’ Can it come back?

Coronavirus shut down the ‘experience economy.’ Can it come back?

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.