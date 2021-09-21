Skoda Auto to replace fuel pumps in SUV Kushaq

Skoda Auto is going to replace fuel pumps in the earliest batch of the Kushaq SUV after several consumers raised complaints about the vehicle’s performance. Skoda has not announced any official recall of the car yet.

The fuel pumps used in the older batch of Kushaqs were unable to handle the varying quality of petrol leading to stalling of the vehicle and refusal to start again immediately. These led to malfunction of the computer-powered Electric Power Control unit which manages functions like stability and cruise control of the vehicle.

Skoda is individually contacting Kushaq customers to replace the fuel pump at zero cost at authorised service centres. According to the company, about 30-40 units of the Kushaq will be required to change their fuel pumps.

Launched less than three months ago, Skoda has amassed more than 10,000 in cumulative bookings of the Kushaq with little under half already delivered to customers.

The Kushaq is Skoda’s first mid-size SUV which is built on an all-new vehicle platform MQBA0 IN from the Volkswagen group. Starting price of the Kushaq is Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).