Skoda Auto plans to set up 30 'compact workshops' pan-India by this year

Skoda Auto India will also start operations in some new markets with this service-first concept of compact workshops, which will cater to existing and potential customers in new and emerging markets, the company said in a release.

PTI
September 13, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST

European car maker Skoda Auto on Monday announced its plans to set up 30 ’compact workshops’ pan-India by this year for providing periodic maintenance and servicing requirements to its customers in the domestic market.

The company currently has over 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities across over 100 cities pan-India "Along with growing our volumes, enhancing the customer experience and our journey of customer-centricity is pivotal to our success in India. We have already introduced several initiatives on this front, and I am happy to announce the start of ’Skoda compact workshops," said Zac Hollis, brand director at Skoda Auto India.

Skoda’s objective is to cater to the growing customer base and ensure that they have a seamless experience with the brand, he said. "2021 is marked as the year of growth for the Skoda brand in India. With the launch of Kushaq (B segment SUV), there is a substantial growth in our volumes and despite the challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch,” Hollis added.

These compact workshops will be capable of catering to periodic maintenance services and general repairs, the car maker said, adding, some of the servicing capabilities include inspection services, replacement of coolant, brake oil, automatic transmission fluid (ATF) and brake disc or pad replacement, among others.

Besides, customers can also avail other minor repairs such as replacement of bulbs, wiper blades, car detailing and accessories fitment, among others, which don’t require specialized tools, it said.

The major jobs as per customer request will be carried out at the main workshop, thus providing customer convenience and reach, Skoda said.
