MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Skoda Auto launches limited edition Rapid in India, price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh

The Rapid Matte edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour and will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with options of automatic and manual transmissions, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

Czech car maker Skoda Auto on Monday launched a limited edition of its mid-size sedan Rapid in India with price starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Rapid Matte edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour and will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with options of automatic and manual transmissions, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

While the manual transmission option is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, the automatic transmission variant is tagged at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it added.

Commenting on the launch, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said since its launch in 2011, the Rapid has had a successful journey in India with more than 1 lakh customers. It has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country.

"Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the Rapid Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the Rapid portfolio expands further to reach new customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand," he added.

Close

Related stories

The new edition has a host of new design features such as new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour, glossy black door handle, black body side moulding and black trunk lip garnish among others.

It comes with all black alloy wheels and offers essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system across its product portfolio.

The Rapid Matte edition is also equipped with rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seat belts at the front, rough road package and engine immobiliser with floating code system, the company added.
PTI
Tags: #AutoSkoda #Current Affairs #India #Rapid
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.