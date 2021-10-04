Skoda Auto launches limited edition Rapid in India, price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh

Czech car maker Skoda Auto on Monday launched a limited edition of its mid-size sedan Rapid in India with price starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Rapid Matte edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour and will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with options of automatic and manual transmissions, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

While the manual transmission option is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, the automatic transmission variant is tagged at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it added.

Commenting on the launch, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said since its launch in 2011, the Rapid has had a successful journey in India with more than 1 lakh customers. It has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country.

"Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the Rapid Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the Rapid portfolio expands further to reach new customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand," he added.

The new edition has a host of new design features such as new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour, glossy black door handle, black body side moulding and black trunk lip garnish among others.

It comes with all black alloy wheels and offers essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system across its product portfolio.

The Rapid Matte edition is also equipped with rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seat belts at the front, rough road package and engine immobiliser with floating code system, the company added.