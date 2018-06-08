Six Honda riders to compete at National Motorcycle Racing C'ship

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. is set to charge up the domestic motorsports season with six of its riders participating across various categories in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship this weekend.

Honda has already kick-started the 2018 motorsports season with IDEMITSU Honda Racing India by T Pro Ten10 competing at the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

The team includes second timer Rajiv Sethu and rookie Anish Shetty who scored his first ever international points in Round 2 (Australia).

In the 3rd round in Japan both riders finished in top 25. With three more rounds to go Honda 2Wheelers India riders are all set to enthral the spectators in the next round in Chennai.

Identified for his performance in Honda One Make Race – CBR 150R Novice class 2017, 17 year old Senthil Kumar from Coimbatore, is a part of the Pro Stock 165 class of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Participating in the Thai Talent Cup, Senthil showcased promising talent, finishing in the top 12 in the first round itself.

Leading Honda's campaign in the SuperSport 165 class will be Rajiv (Runner-up in 2017 national championship). Along with him will be Sarath Kumar (India's first Moto3 rider) and Mathana Kumar (winner of 1st ever AVT Gold Cup Million Endurance Race in February 2018).

In Pro Stock 165 class, Honda won the championship last year. Honda's charge will be led by Anish (3rd in Pro Stock 165 class in 2017 season), joined by youngsters Senthil Kumar and Mithun Kumar.

"Followed by a major direction shift towards motorsports, 2018 has started as a cracker of a motorsports season for Indian riders with a strong performance in Asia Road Racing Championship and Thai Talent Cup," said Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communication of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

"Local boy Senthil will be joined by 5 other riders as a part of Honda Ten10 Racing team and are all set to fight for the podium in the opening round of national championship.

"In the Honda India Talent Cup - CBR 250R class, this time the focus is not only on the riders but also on the technicians training as a part of overall motorsports development. We will very soon have an exciting announcement for a second class of Honda India Talent Cup.